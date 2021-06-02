The queen granting her subjects a four-day “bank holiday weekend” is reason enough for many to party quite heartily, but a lot more is planned: Over the 2022 jubilee weekend, the queen is scheduled to attend a “Service of Thanksgiving” at St. Paul’s Cathedral, and the next day, the Derby horse races at Epsom Downs. There will also be a “Platinum Party at the Palace,” a live concert from Buckingham Palace staged by the BBC “that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign,” the palace announced.