Concerns about the monarch’s health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.
Those concerns intensified after she pulled out at the last minute from Sunday’s national Remembrance service to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead. Buckingham Palace officials, who had said it was the monarch’s “firm intention” to make the event, announced Sunday that she decided she had to miss the ceremony because she sprained her back.
Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, and is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.