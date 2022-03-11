The palace said the queen plans to continue with other scheduled engagements next week, including in-person audiences.
The queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20 and was said to have mild symptoms. She returned to in-person engagements this week, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday and later meeting the head of Britain’s armed forces.
Palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.
Senior royals attending the Commonwealth Day service include Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Catherine.