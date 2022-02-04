“And where did you come from? I know what you want,” the queen chirped as Candy came over.
The event was held two weeks ago but announced by the palace on Friday ahead of the milestone on Sunday.
Elizabeth has three dogs. The elderly Candy, a young corgi called Muick, and a corgi puppy which replaced another puppy that died unexpectedly last year.
Candy made an appearance at another event earlier this year, taking a star turn when Elizabeth held a face-to-face audience with the outgoing armed forces chief, Gen. Nick Carter, in November.