In one region of the western province of Shaanxi, 24 millimeters (9 1/2 inches) of rain fell over the weekend, according to CNS. It said losses to farmers and others were estimated at 450 million yuan ($70 million).
About 25 highways were closed in Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest, state TV reported.
Cities including Luoyang, Hebi and Xinxiang in Henan that suffered heavy flooding in July closed public attractions and shops, CNS said.
In Shaanxi, power was knocked out in some towns and others suffered landslides, CNS said, without giving details.
More than 300 people were killed by flooding in Henan in July.