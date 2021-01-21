“The attack resulted in the martyrdom and the injury of several civilians,” Iraq’s military spokesman, Yehia Rasool, tweeted.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Although security forces continue to fight ragtag bands of Islamic State militants in Iraq’s peripheral regions, major security incidents in the capital are rare. Baghdad’s last large-scale attack took place in January 2018, also at Tayaran Square, killing at least 27 people.
Khalid Al-Mahna, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that the suicide bomber had blown himself up after attracting a crowd by feigning sickness in the middle of the market.
When shoppers came to help those wounded by the first blast, a second person detonated an explosive device. Mahna said that 13 people had been killed. Iraq’s civil defense forces put that number even higher, saying that 28 people had died and another 73 were wounded.
Following the Islamic State’s official defeat here in 2017, the United States is in the process of drawing down its troop presence to 2,500, most of them in an advisory capacity, as the Iraqi military takes the lead on what remains of the fight.