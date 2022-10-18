RCMP officer killed in Canadian province of British Columbia

BURNABY, British Columbia — An Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in Burnaby, British Columbia, has been killed in what in the province’s public safety minister calls a terrible tragedy.
He said their hearts go out to the RCMP officer’s family, friends and fellow police.
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby, however it would not confirm the stabbing or whether it involved RCMP.
The office investigates any incidents linked to police in British Columbia involving serious harm or death.