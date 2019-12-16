The latest attacks were expected to further set back heath workers’ efforts to reach areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

The rights group said the attack late Sunday took place in Kamango in the Beni region, where the rebels went door-to-door shooting their victims.

The violence comes as the Congolese military steps up its offensive in Beni region against the rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces originated in Uganda and have moved into eastern Congo, where they oppose the government. Growing insecurity in eastern Congo has prompted demonstrations against local authorities.

