The scenes on Sunday morning, where many voters waited in hours-long lines snaking around city blocks, was yet another unprecedented experience for Hong Kong residents. Almost every neighborhood in the city has seen violent unrest at some point over the six-month long protest movement, accompanied by huge amounts of tear gas and rubber bullets from police, and molotov cocktails and projectiles from protesters.

These local elections, usually fought on issues like traffic, trash collection and the nuisance of pests like wild boars, have morphed into a referendum on the most fundamental issue in the territory: whether one stands on the side of the movement that is fighting for democratic freedoms, or that of the pro-Beijing establishment that has had a grip on the city since its handover to mainland China.

“Everyone just asks what side you are on, pro-democracy, or pro-establishment,” said Sabrina Koo, a pro-democracy candidate running in Sunday’s election. “Only after that do they ask us what our plans are for the community and about local issues.”

Voters were unperturbed by the long lines, relishing the opportunity to express their democratic rights. Gloria Lai, 40, turned up at a polling station close to a major protest flash point in Wan Chai — a road that in the past months has seen tear gas, water cannons and massive fires — with her two children.

“I want my children to always remember that it is their right to vote, it is their right to voice out their opinion, and this is something to be treasured,” Lai said as she entered the polling station after an hour of waiting. “We don’t have the right to vote for our chief executive, but we have this.”

The contests for district representatives are the only fully democratic elections in Hong Kong, as the city’s leader is not directly elected and only half of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, the lawmaking body, is chosen by the people.

Another voter in Wan Chai, which is currently represented by pro-Beijing politicians, flew back to Hong Kong from Britain, where he has lived for the past decade, to participate. The man, who wanted to be identified by his last name Chan, said he has never seen such long lines in any election he’s voted in before, including in Britain.

“This is the best way to express our views, it is the right way,” said Chan, 39. “We don’t want violence on the streets, but if we don’t have a way to express our political views in any other way, that will happen.”

Francis Lee, a professor who researches public opinion and the media at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the high turnout rate, which was “expected because of the heated political and social atmosphere” over the recent months, is still impressive for Hong Kong.

“A combination of police tactics and the MTR’s tendency to close numerous stations during protest events has made it extremely difficult to hold any large-scale peaceful protests,” he said, referring to the operator of the city’s subway and rail network. “Many moderate supporters of the movement were frustrated by the lack of opportunities to express themselves,” and see the election as a way to reenter the fold, he added.

The well-funded establishment camp has typically dominated these elections, with their strong links to the business community and perceptions that they can get more done. These candidates hope a “silent majority” that has grown uncomfortable with protest violence exists in Hong Kong, and will turn out to offer their support to pro-Beijing parties. Some voters expressed a desire for a return of peace to city streets, and said they would vote for candidates who were “practical” and had experience.

Yet, others said their views were changed because of incidents in their community. Two voters in Sai Wan Ho, where a young protester was shot at close range on Nov. 11, said they were deeply influenced by what they had seen.

“I couldn’t sleep well last night, I’ve been anticipating this election for so long,” said a 52-year old who gave his last name as Wong. “I really hope these elections can change the situation and change the political development of Hong Kong.”

The election on Sunday was overwhelmingly peaceful and orderly — a rare weekend without violence or police action in Hong Kong. Riot officers in green fatigues, some wearing masks, were seen at some polling stations across the territory.

But otherwise, it felt like a typical weekend in the city before the protests began in June: families out shopping and eating, people running their errands, and a festive atmosphere related to the elections. The weeks leading up to the vote saw the biggest escalation in violence since the protests began more than five months ago, with hundreds of demonstrators arrested after police seized a university campus that had become a fortified base for the movement.

Two from the remaining group of protesters still holed up in the Polytechnic University held a news conference urging people to vote.

Hundreds of candidates chose to run in response to the events of the past months. These include Cathy Yau, a police officer who left the force over concerns that they were abusing their authority and is now running on a pro-democracy platform, Jimmy Sham, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, the group behind the largest peaceful rallies in the movement and Tommy Cheung, who decided to contest elections in Yuen Long after mob attacks against protesters at a subway station there.

Sham appeared at his constituency in Sha Tin, walking with the help of cane, a reminder of the political violence against candidates ahead of the vote. Sham was attacked in October by a group of men wielding hammers, one of several cases of violence against candidates on both sides. A candidate was stabbed, one had part of his ear bitten off, and two others were assaulted.

Ivan Choy, an expert in Hong Kong electoral politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said a high voter turnout is usually to the advantage of pro-democracy candidates. But, he added, more voters on the “other side” who are desperate for an end to months-long conflicts could also be coming out to vote.

“After a number of seriously violent confrontations, the election will show whether mainstream public opinion is still supporting the movement, or whether protesters have lost the support of society,” he said.

