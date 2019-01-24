UNITED NATIONS — The World Refugee Council is calling for up to $20 billion stolen by government leaders from their people and now frozen in the United States, Britain and other countries to be reallocated by courts to help millions of displaced people forced to flee violence, persecution and victimization.

The council also called for people responsible for the growing crisis of refugees and internally displaced people — including government leaders, military officers and opposition and rebel figures — to be held accountable all the way to the International Criminal Court.

Formed in May 2017, the 24-member council proposed actions in a report launched Thursday to overhaul the global refugee system. Its members include former world leaders and ministers, Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee, and leading business, civil society and human rights officials.

