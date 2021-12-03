North Macedonia’s authorities had planned a procession to honor the dead in the capital Skopje. But the event was canceled at the request of the victims’ families so that Muslims among the dead could be buried before Friday prayers in accordance with religious tradition.
The country’s top officials and religious leaders attended a brief ceremony at Skopje International Airport. The coffins, wrapped in clear plastic, were placed by military personnel into vehicles bound for burial sites.
Bulgarian authorities have not yet announced the results of an investigation into the cause of the accident, but prosecutors say early indications suggest human error. Seven people survived the crash: five citizens of North Macedonia, one Serb and one Belgian.
Authorities in North Macedonia have revoked the license for the travel company that organized the trip. Two customs officers were also suspended due to insufficient border checks.