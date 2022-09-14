Remains of collapsed tower in Iran fall during demolition

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEHRAN, Iran — Remaining parts of a building that collapsed in May killing 41 people in southwestern Iran have imploded during demolition work, according to Iranian state media. A local official with the Red Crescent Society, Vahid Shabani said there were injuries after “another part of the structure” fell, IRNA reported.

The official did not give the number of injured or further information on casualties.

IRNA said that the collapse happened as workers were taking down parts of the tower that had survived the initial collapse in May.

The May 23 collapse at the Metropol Building in the city of Abadan killed 41 people and dredged up painful memories of past national disasters in Iran. Police met with clubs and tear gas street protests that followed the incident.

