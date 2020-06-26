The court found that Serebrennikov, acting from selfish motives, led the operation to deliberately falsify financial reports.

Serebrennikov has often voiced criticism of conservative politicians, the increasingly harsh censorship under Putin and rising authoritarianism. He spoke out for anti-government protests in 2018, has supported LGBTQ rights and criticized the rising influence of the conservative Russian Orthodox Church in political affairs.

Serebrennikov, 50, is director of Moscow’s Gogol Center and the Seventh Studio theater. Appearing in court, he wore a black mask, dark glasses, a black cap and a gray T-shirt.

He and three other defendants stood trial for the embezzlement of around 133 million rubles, more than $1.8 million, in state funds through the Platforma arts project which he founded. The four defendants pleaded not guilty, testifying that the funds from the Ministry of Culture were used only to stage theatrical productions.

Among those who have spoken in Serebrennikov’s defense was one of ballet’s geniuses, Mikhail Baryshnikov, who stated that the director was being persecuted for political reasons.

“An artist of whom Russia should be proud is being debased and humiliated,” he said in a statement when Serebrennikov was called in for questioning in 2017. He said that because Serebrennikov “is a person who is known for his independence and love of freedom, a person who has more than once made brave political declarations, these sudden repressions look particularly foul.” Baryshnikov defected to Canada in 1974 and holds dual U.S. and Latvian citizenship.

Many Russian actors, directors and cultural figures have spoken out for Serebrennikov since his arrest. More than 3,700 Russian cultural figures Monday signed an open letter to the head of Russia’s Culture Ministry, Olga Lyubimova, requesting that the ministry withdraw its case against the defendants in the case, known here as the “Seventh Studio case.”

Miron Fyodorov, the famous Russian rapper Oxxxymiron, posted Thursday to his 2.1 million Instagram followers, apparently in Serebrennikov’s support, condemning “custom-made lawsuits, the purpose of which is to intimidate freethinking and creative people.”

Hundreds of people gathered outside the court behind police barriers before the verdict was handed down Friday morning.

Alexander Kuznetsov, 56, did not believe the director was guilty.

“I came here to demonstrate my support. Kirill is not a thief. He is a decent and very talented person. Lots of thieves are in power. Look at the Duma deputies,” he said referring to lawmakers. “And yet they go after an innocent person.”

“I am here because I am infuriated about the persecution of creative people, artists and actors. I came here because I hope that the more people who come, the greater the chance we have to demonstrate that this can’t go on,” said Yekaterina, a 45-year-old investment analyst who declined to give her surname for fear of reprisals.

Platforma, which staged modern theatrical, dance and musical productions, was an outlet for innovative young artists and directors and was popular among Moscow’s hip young crowd. It was also a platform for political satire lampooning Russian politicians. But the theater soon became a threat to authorities increasingly intolerant of dissent, activism and liberalism.

“Youth always chooses freedom,” Serebrennikov told the court in his final remarks Monday. He said Platforma “gave artists and audiences a feeling that the ideals of freedom would sooner or later become the foundation of our lives in this country, too.”

Platforma accountants testified that they were ordered to embezzle the funds by the Platforma management. The prosecution said Monday the case against all defendants was proven.

But one key prosecution claim, that a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” one of the performances for which the grant money was provided, never took place, was false, the defense stated. The production won awards and toured abroad.

Human Rights Watch, PEN and many international cultural and film organizations Thursday called on prosecutors to drop the charges and free the defendants. They argued that even if there were financial irregularities, these could have been resolved without resort to criminal charges.

Serebrennikov admitted that Platforma’s accounts were sloppy but said he never involved himself in bookkeeping.

“The state’s leap to criminal embezzlement charges seems to be a thinly veiled way to retaliate against Serebrennikov for his political criticism and to send a chilling message to other artists — who have no choice but to accept state funding to survive as artists — to refrain from political criticism,” the Human Rights Watch statement said. “The case is widely considered a specious attempt to punish him for his political candor and artistic nonconformism.”

Under Putin, Russian authorities have mounted increasing attacks on opposition figures, activists, journalists, bloggers and artists, arresting and jailing them, mounting fraud charges and freezing their assets and those of family members.

The trial comes with Russia appearing increasingly closed and isolated, under Western sanctions for its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Russians are currently voting in a week-long plebiscite on changes to the constitution that could see Putin stay in power until 2036.

Putin has made clear his disdain for liberal democracy, telling the Financial Times in an interview last year that liberalism was obsolete and was being rejected by millions of people.

Serebrennikov was arrested in 2017 and spent 18 months under house arrest until 2019 when he was released on bail.