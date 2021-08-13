The memorial was built in the 1970s for three men who were portrayed as having been executed by American troops on May 19, 1945 — more than a week after Nazi Germany had capitulated to the Allies.
Residents concerned about the frequent visits by far-right supporters later researched the men’s military records and found they had in fact been members of the feared Waffen SS. The military wing of the Nazi party committed countless war crimes and was actively involved in running concentration and death camps during the Holocaust.
Town officials now want to conduct further research into the circumstances of the men’s deaths and the history of Nazi activity and their victims in the region.