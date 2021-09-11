By Associated PressToday at 12:15 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:15 a.m. EDTShareComment0BEIJING — Eight people were killed by an explosion and fire Saturday caused by a leak from a liquefied gas cylinder in an apartment building in northeastern China, a state news agency reported.Five others were hospitalized with injuries after the predawn fire in the coastal city of Dalian, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said the cause was under investigation.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.