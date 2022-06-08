Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras

Placeholder while article actions load

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday. The report did not identify the site.

It comes as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately acknowledge Iran’s move. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

In the time since, Iran has broken every limit imposed by the deal and now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. However, the IAEA had been allowed to continue visiting sites.

Iran has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

Negotiations between Iran and the West to restart the accord fell apart in March.

