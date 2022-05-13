Report: Missile attack kills 10 Syrian soldiers in the north

BEIRUT — A missile struck a Syrian military bus in the country’s north early on Friday, killing 10 soldiers, Syria’s state-run media and an opposition monitor said. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the attack, one of the deadliest since a truce deal reached more than two years ago.
There was no claim of responsibility. The area is dominated by the al-Qaida-linked militant group, Hayaat Tahrir al-Sham.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — a war-monitoring group with a network of activists on the ground — reported the attack but said that Syrian opposition forces fired the missile and that the 10 killed were government-allied fighters.
Most of Syria has returned to government control after a decade of war, with the exception of the opposition-held bastion of Idlib in the northwest and nearby areas, and the oil-rich northeast, held by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish groups.
The violence has largely tapered off in most of the country, but few among the nearly 6 million refugees scattered across the globe have returned.