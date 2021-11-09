One woman told Amnesty she was raped by three fighters after they came to her house and demanded she make them coffee. Another woman said three fighters raped her at gunpoint while her children cried. Yet another woman said four fighters raped her while her 10-year-old daughter watched: “I don’t have the strength to tell you what she saw.” A fourth woman said fighters called her “donkey” and beat her unconscious with the butts of their guns.