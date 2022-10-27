Report: Suspected spy had a one-way ticket out of Norway

COPENJHAGEN, Denmark — A man suspected of spying for Russia in Norway had bought a one-way ticket out of the Scandinavian country for the day after he was detained, his lawyer said Thursday.
A 37-year-old Brazilian citizen who worked at the Arctic University of Norway in the Arctic city of Tromsoe was detained Monday. The Norwegian Police Security Service alleged the man used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services.
A university administrator described him as a guest lecturer. A court on Tuesday ordered him detained for four weeks.
The Russian Embassy in Oslo has denied any knowledge of the man, who was not been identified by authorities.