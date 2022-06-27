Residents injured as powerful storm hits southern Dutch city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A powerful storm hit a town in the southern Netherlands Monday, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and causing an unknown number of injuries, local emergency services said. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town of Zierikzee.
“In addition to rooftiles flying around and knocked-down trees, the roofs have been blown off four homes,” the organization said in a statement.
Further details were not immediately available.
A storm front was crossing the Netherlands from south to north Monday, dumping heavy rain on parts of the country.