The U.S. Embassy in Harare declined to give out any information on Johnson’s rank or period of service in the Army.
Airport security officials found a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition after searching his suitcase, The Herald said. Johnson faces five years in jail or a fine if convicted under the country’s Firearms Act.
Johnson’s home address is in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to court documents. He is yet to appear at a court for a bail hearing. He has been in Zimbabwe since Feb. 5 on a month-long holiday visa, according to The Herald.