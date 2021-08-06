Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group and political party that controls southern Lebanon, immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s assault. Previous rocket attacks in recent weeks were widely blamed on unidentified Palestinian groups.
In a statement sent via WhatsApp, a media coordinator for Hezbollah said: “At 11:15 am on Friday, and in response to the Israeli air raids on open ground [in southern Lebanon] early Thursday, [two groups] in the Islamic resistance bombarded open land in the perimeter of the Israeli occupation’s positions in Shebaa Farms with tens of 122 mlm grade rockets.”
The Israeli army said most of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system and that the rest landed in open countryside near the towns of Ein Qiniyye and Neve Ativ. Within the hour, the Israeli military said it was “striking the launch sources in Lebanon.” United Nations monitors confirmed Israeli artillery fire over the border.
Residents of northern Israel, including the Golan Heights and northern Galilee, were instructed to seek shelter, according to reports. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was reportedly preparing to convene an emergency meeting of security and military advisers.
The United Nations, which maintains a monitoring force along the border, called on all sides to implement an immediate cease-fire.
“This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days,” Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, commander of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, said in a statement. “UNIFIL is actively engaging with the parties through all formal and informal liaison and coordination mechanisms to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.”
The flare up comes at a time of uncertainty in both countries.
Israel is increasingly concerned about Iran’s provocative activities in the region, including a fatal drone strike on an Israeli-affiliated tanker in the Arabian Sea. Israel holds Iran responsible for the actions of groups it sponsors around the region, including Hezbollah.
In Lebanon, Hezbollah and other factions are wrestling with myriad crises. The country is sinking deeper into economic ruin, with the currency having weakened more than 10 times its official value against the dollar. Gasoline and bread shortages abound.
A fuel shortage has left much of the generator-reliant country in the dark as 20-hour electricity cuts have become the norm, straining generator use.
An explosion in a warehouse that ripped through the capital, Beirut, on Aug. 4, 2020, led to the resignation of the government and has left the country mired in a political stalemate. The incumbent prime minister failed to form a government and resigned last month, after nine months of gridlock and political infighting.
On Wednesday, the first anniversary of the blast that killed more than 200 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, protests erupted against the political elite and all parties, including Hezbollah. Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators in Beirut.
