It said the victims were three men and a woman. No details were immediately available on the condition of the injured people.
The press agency said prosecutors have opened a criminal case and a team of law enforcement specialists have been sent to the site of the explosion to investigate.
According to the website of the plant’s parent company, Energotech Group, the factory is a certified supplier for the Romanian ministry of defense and NATO.
In 2019, an accidental explosion at the same Babeni factory killed a 22-year-old man.