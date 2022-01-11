In August 2020, Malian President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita was overthrown in a coup that included Col. Assimi Goita. Last June, Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government after carrying out his second coup in nine months. The junta initially had agreed to hold a new election in late February but the military leadership now says the presidential ballot will not take place until 2026 because of deepening insecurity across the country, giving Goita four more years in power.