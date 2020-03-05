The northwestern corner of Syria, which consists of Idlib province and surrounding areas, borders Turkey and is home to thousands of rebel fighters and more than 3 million civilians, the United Nations says. The pocket is mainly held by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as well as Turkish-backed rebel groups. Tensions in the area escalated sharply in January in January after the Russian-backed Syrian forces intensified their offensive in this last opposition stronghold.
The offensive has caused a major humanitarian crisis, as hundreds of thousands have fled their homes and headed toward Turkey, eliciting a sharp response from that nation. Turkey is struggling to deal with the more than 3 million displaced Syrians living on its territory and has closed its border to refugees. Ankara has deployed thousands of troops in Syria to prevent President Bashar al-Assad’s forces from defeating rebel groups, including Turkish-backed factions, and consolidating Syrian control in Idlib and nearby areas.
