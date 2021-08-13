The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.
But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.
The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.
Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 15 people remained hospitalized Friday and five were undergoing treatment at home.