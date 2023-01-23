Russia calls Sakharov Foundation 'undesirable'

The Russian prosecutor-general’s office said on its website that the Andrei Sakharov Foundation’s activities pose a “threat to the basic constitutional structure and security” of the country. It didn’t specify which activities were objectionable.

Since Russia launched what its officials call a “special military operation” in Ukraine nearly a year ago, its law enforcement and courts have cracked down on dissent, especially criticism of the Russian military or referring to its activities in the neighboring country by anything other than the officially allowed phrase. The crackdown has affected protesters, human rights groups, scientists, writers and others. Many have been put on trial, jailed or banned.