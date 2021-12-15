“I would like to note that we have always supported each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including in rejecting any attempts to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” Putin said. “I have no doubt that the upcoming Winter Olympic Games will be held on the highest level. China knows how to do it.”
He extolled the “deep historical traditions of friendship and mutual understanding between the Russian and Chinese people,” saying relations between Moscow and Beijing were closer than they had ever been and they were “constantly in contact.”
Xi, according to a Kremlin translation of his remarks, praised Putin for supporting China’s core interests and standing against efforts by outsiders to “to drive a wedge between our countries.”
The meeting came eight days after President Biden spoke to Putin in a similar video conference and threatened tough sanctions on Russia in case of new military aggression against Ukraine. It also followed Biden’s democracy summit last week in which 110 countries participated, but Russia and China were excluded.
Moscow and Beijing have been working together for some years to counter what they see as Washington’s global dominance. Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution on Monday to treat climate change as a global threat that could lead to conflict. China abstained and India also voted against the motion co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger.
“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on the basis of noninterference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin said in opening remarks Wednesday televised live before the two leaders held a closed meeting.
He said the Sino-Russian “responsible joint approach to solving urgent world problems has become a significant factor in stability in international relations.”
In his reported remarks, Xi said China and Russia relations had “gained a second wind” despite global turbulence.
“China and Russia strongly support each other on issues related to the vital interests of the other side, defending their national dignity and common interests,” he said.
The video meeting signaled to Washington that Russia could rely on its strong relations with China should the West impose tough new financial and economic sanctions in the event of an attack on Ukraine.
This past year has seen increasing military cooperation between China and Russia, with a joint military exercise, Zapad-Interaction, in northwest China in August and the two navies participating in naval exercises in the Sea of Japan (also known as the East Sea) in October, followed by their first joint naval patrol.
In Putin’s talks last week with Biden, Moscow demanded a new security deal for Russia in Europe, including written guarantees that NATO would admit no new members on its eastern flank, nor station weapons in Ukraine that could threaten Russia. NATO has repeatedly ruled out a Russian veto over which countries can join the alliance.
Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, the second in a year, has NATO leaders alarmed that Putin may be planning a major attack. The United States has threatened sanctions that could see Russia’s financial system isolated and its economy hit.
Russia meanwhile has warned of a military response, including deployment of intermediate range missiles if there is no progress on its demands for new security guarantees.