Russia and Ukraine accused each other of provoking an incident at sea on Sunday, rapidly escalating tensions between the neighbors and spurring Moscow to close a vital water route the two nations use.

On Sunday morning, Russia prevented three Ukrainian ships from entering the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip of water linking the Azov and Black seas.According to the Ukrainian navy, vessels belonging to Russia’s border service opened fire on the Ukrainian ships, injuring two sailors.

Moscow had prevented the ships from entering the Kerch Strait by placing a large cargo vessel beneath a Russian-controlled bridge. Russia then closed the strait.

Russia says the Ukrainian navy illegally entered its waters. The two artillery boats and a tugboat “unlawfully entered a temporarily closed area of Russia’s territorial sea at about 7 am Moscow time this morning,” Russia’s Border Control Service told the Interfax news agency. “It is clear that their goal is to create a conflict situation in the region.”

Ukraine disputes this. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement thatRussia acted “aggressively” and “illegally used force against the ships of the Ukrainian Navy.” A Russian ship rammed into the tugboat, damaging it, the Ukrainian navy added.

A bilateral treaty allows both countries the right to use the Azov Sea.



A ship under a bridge controlled by Russia blocks passage through the Kerch Strait, a narrow strip of water linking the Azov and Black seas, on Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo)

The standoff raises the specter of further confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, who have been at loggerheads since a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine was toppled more than four years ago, touching off Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula and the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine involving pro-Russian separatists.

Fighting between the rebels and Ukrainian troops has claimed more than 10,300 lives since 2014, and continued skirmishes result in near-daily casualties.

Ukraine has pledged to respond to the Sunday incident. “We will react in a dynamic manner,” said Ukrainian navy spokesman Oleh Chalyk. “In contrast to the Russian Federation, we act according to international law.”

According to the Ukrainian navy, Russia sent two combat helicopters to the location of the incident. Local media reported that dozens of ships, both cargo and those with tourists, are stuck on the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian ships were on a journey through the Black Sea, having left the Ukrainian port city of Odessa and heading to Mariupol on the Azov Sea coast, the government-controlled Ukrainian city that is closest to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Since President Vladi­mir Putinearlier this year opened the new bridge across the Kerch Strait — connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea — Moscow has increased its control of the area.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been steadily mounting in recent months, and even entering new battlefields.

Last month, the conflict spilled over into the area of faith when the Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke free from Moscow’s control, a move that continues to anger the Kremlin.

Amid the Black Sea standoff, popular Russian TV host Dmitry Kiselyov told state television that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was picking a fight with Russia at the prompting of the United States.

“What is happening now at the [Kerch] bridge threatens to become a very unpleasant story,” said Kiselyov, one of the Kremlin’s main propagandists.

Stern reported from Kiev, Ukraine.

