Michael Calvey, senior partner at the Baring Vostok private equity group, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. (Pool/Reuters)

Michael Calvey, one of the most prominent American business executives based in Russia, was detained here on suspicion of fraud, a Moscow court said Friday.

Calvey’s private equity firm, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, said that Russian authorities had detained him and three other employees as a result of a commercial dispute relating to a bank, Orient Express, in which the firm holds a stake. A Moscow court notice showed Calvey had been detained on suspicion of “fraud carried out by an organized group or on especially large scale.”

Such a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Russian criminal code.

Calvey, who is 51, grew up in Oklahoma and founded Baring Vostok in Moscow in 1994. The company says it has invested $2.8 billion from North American pension funds and others into companies across the former Soviet Union.

Calvey kept investing in Russia even as sanctions, official corruption, and the sputtering economy scared away many Western companies. In 2011, Calvey told The Washington Post that his firm was prepared to handle the vagaries of doing business in Russia.

“International firms aren’t equipped for Russia,” Calvey said. “And they usually have a low tolerance threshold for uncertainty and no sense of humor for Russian surprises.”

Calvey is at least the third Westerner to face adverse action by Russia’s justice system in the last two months. American Paul Whelan was detained in December and later charged with espionage. His lawyer said Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was given a flash drive that unbeknown to him contained a state secret and that he maintains his innocence.

Last week, Dennis Christensen, a Danish citizen, was sentenced to six years in prison for extremism for practicing as a Jehovah’s Witness.

