Russia declares Transparency International "undesirable"

MOSCOW — The Russian government pressed its crackdown against critical voices on Monday by branding the global anti-corruption group Transparency International as “undesirable,” effectively banning it from operating in the country.
Transparency International made no immediate comment. The Berlin-based group is best known for an annual index ranking countries, including Russia, on their degree of corruption.
Since launching its military operation in Ukraine last February, the Russian government has intensified its crackdown on dissent and toughened legislation to muzzle critical voices. The authorities have methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and declaring some as “undesirable.”