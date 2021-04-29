The case, to be heard by a closed Russian court, will rule on whether the three organizations, including Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, qualify as extremist. If confirmed, it would mark the Kremlin’s most sweeping effort to crush Navalny’s organization and would mean his staff and supporters could face jail.
Russian court suspends Navalny’s political headquarters while it considers banning his organizations
The opposition’s move to disband Navalny’s Headquarters even before the court decision was based on its view that a ban was inevitable and it was necessary to protect staff.
“Maintaining the work of Navalny’s Headquarters network in its current form is impossible: it will immediately be deemed extremist and will entail criminal sentences for those who work at the headquarters, who cooperate with them, who help them,” Volkov wrote on Telegram Thursday.
“Rebranding will not help at all. We would not even be able to pretend that this is a different organization now. Only the ‘experts’ from the Investigative Committee would be able to decide whether it is a different organization or the same one and you don’t have to be an expert to predict what they would decide.”
If the court bans the organizations, they would be barred from using platforms like YouTube and Instagram to convey their message — a tool used with devastating effect to spread their allegations of corruption by Russian officials, members of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, oligarchs and the president himself. Supporters retweeting or reposting such materials could be prosecuted.
In the past, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has published a series of hard-hitting reports on the corruption, including “Putin’s Palace: History of the World’s Largest Bribe,” viewed on YouTube more than 116 million times.
Much of the evidence in the court case is a state secret, meaning the Russian public will never learn the basis of the case. Attorney for Navalny’s organizations, Ivan Pavlov, said the classified materials in the case added up to 900 pages, but that it was not clear why the materials were classified.
He said they were reference materials that chronicle the repressions against everything associated with Navalny and the Anti-Corruption Foundation.
“We do not understand what the basis for the classification was,” Pavlov said. “If Alexei needs a biography of his persecution, collected in one place, then it is in the Moscow City Court.”
Navalny is serving a jail term of more than two and a half years in a case he calls political. He was arrested on his return from Germany where he received treatment last year after being poisoned in August with a banned chemical nerve agent in an attack that the United States and EU have blamed on the Russian state.
Navalny appeared in court Thursday via video link as part of an appeal over his conviction for libel in February.
Earlier this week the court suspended the activities of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny’s Headquarters pending the court’s decision on the request for a total ban. Bizarrely, the Moscow court Tuesday suspended “certain activities” of the Anti-Corruption Foundation but its press service declined to list them because they were secret.
However Navalny’s lawyers said that the suspension meant the foundation was barred from organizing rallies, posting on social networks and using their bank deposits except to pay taxes. Lawyers plan to appeal the suspensions.
After the suspension, branches of Navalny’s Headquarters across the country announced they were closing down, posting messages that it was dangerous for staff and supporters to continue work “in the old format.”
Sergey Boiko, head of Navalny’s Headquarters in Novosibirsk, said Monday that “it’s dumb to get into a fight you can’t win.”
Volkov said Thursday that he and other Navalny allies and supporters were not giving up, just changing course. He said the work of the organization had created a new wave of strong opposition politicians in the regions who would continue their work.
“All out hellish work over these four years and all your support was not in vain,” he said. “You and I have sown the seeds of freedom all over Russia. The seeds will sprout. The seeds will germinate. There is no longer a network of Navalny’s Headquarters but there are dozens of powerful and tough regional politicians, and thousands of their supporters. There are strong and independent political organizations which will engage in investigations and elections, public campaigns and rallies.”
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have condemned the prosecutor’s call for the organizations to be designated extremist. Opposition activists warn of a return to Soviet-style social and political control.
“It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agents and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, in a recent interview. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”
Volkov, Zhdanov and other Navalny allies have fled the country, while dozens have been arrested. Police have been raiding Navalny’s regional offices and the homes of his supporters in a sweeping new crackdown in recent days.
OVD-Info, a legal rights NGO, reported that Russian authorities have arrested 115 people since last week’s protests in Russian cities in support of Navalny.
A ban would also stop Navalny’s organization from selling merchandise and undercut its efforts to raise money through crowdfunding. It would put social media platforms such as YouTube under pressure to remove Navalny content in Russia or face fines for allowing “extremist” material on their platforms.