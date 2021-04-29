“All out hellish work over these four years and all your support was not in vain,” he said. “You and I have sown the seeds of freedom all over Russia. The seeds will sprout. The seeds will germinate. There is no longer a network of Navalny’s Headquarters, but there are dozens of powerful and tough regional politicians, and thousands of their supporters. There are strong and independent political organizations which will engage in investigations and elections, public campaigns and rallies.”