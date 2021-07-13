Gudin died in 1812 during the French warrior-emperor’s invasion of Russia. The 44-year-old general was hit by a cannonball near Smolensk, a city 370 kilometers (229 miles) west of Moscow. He died of gangrene three days after his leg was amputated.
The general’s remains were found in Smolensk in July 2019 by a team of French and Russian archaeologists, according to Pierre Malinowski, president of the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historical Initiatives.
“Gudin represents a reconciliation between France and Russia, because Gudin was a Russian enemy in 1812. He came to attack Russia. Now, when Russia honours him and gives (the remains) to France, it’s the biggest symbol of reconciliation between our two countries,” Malinowski told reporters at the ceremony at the Vnukovo airport.