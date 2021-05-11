MOSCOW — At least six students and a teacher were killed and 16 were injured in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan Tuesday morning, according to the head of the republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Speaking to local reporters in Kazan, about 500 miles east of Moscow, Minnikhanov said the shooter, who he described as a "19-year-old terrorist" had been detained.

Russian state media had originally reported two gunmen, one of which was on the fourth floor of the school before he was shot by security services.

Video footage shared on social media showed students jumping from third-floor windows to escape the gunfire. Two children died jumping from the windows, according to the RIA news agency.

School shootings are a rarity in Russia. A 2004 assault on a school in Beslan in the North Caucasus, in which more than 330 people were killed, was the work of Islamist separatists. In 2014, a teenage student in Moscow shot a teacher and a police officer and took more than 20 of his classmates hostage.