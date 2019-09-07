

A police convoy escort two buses with tinted windows leaving the high-security prison of Lefortovo on Saturday in Moscow as a long-awaited exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev began. (Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia and Ukraine launched an exchange of several dozen prisoners Saturday as they moved to dial down tension between the two nations.

Thirty-five from each side were reportedly involved in the swap, which has been highly anticipated. Ukrainians, in particular, have long sought the release of those held by Russia in the five years since Moscow seized Crimea and began sponsoring a rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

A sticking point in talks between Moscow and Kiev was apparently cleared Thursday when a Ukrainian court released a suspect in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian plane over the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people, the majority of them Dutch. Criminal investigators from the Netherlands had been hoping to interview the suspect, Volodymyr Tsemakh, but that now seems highly unlikely.

A Crimean filmmaker, Oleg Sentsov, who conducted a lengthy hunger strike in a Russian prison last year, and became a cause celebre in Kiev, is said to be among those released by Moscow, as well as 24 sailors whose ships were seized by Russia in a strait off the Crimean coast.

Ukraine sent a plane to Vnukovo Airport in Moscow to retrieve those being released; Russia similarly sent a plane to Borispol airport in Kiev. At virtually the same moment, just after noon, Moscow time, each plane took off for home.

Some of the Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia had reportedly been moved to Moscow in recent weeks, in apparent preparation for the transfer. A little before 9 a.m. Saturday two buses left the Lefortovo Prison on the east side of Moscow and headed toward the airport. Relatives of several of the prisoners as well as a number of high-ranking Ukrainian officials gathered at Borispol to welcome them home.

Sentsov had been in Russian custody since 2014, when he was arrested shortly after Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine, in response to the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. The Crimean takeover was followed soon after by an insurgency in two of Ukraine’s eastern regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — that was backed by Moscow. That conflict has remained at more or less of a stalemate for the past five years.

The filmmaker was sentenced by a Russian court to a 20-year term, convicted of plotting an act of terrorism. Last December he was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European parliament, and prominent filmmakers in Europe as well as Russia have offered public statements of support.

On Aug. 30, some Ukrainian officials reported on Facebook that an exchange was underway, much to the annoyance of the country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The report was premature and a week of talks were to follow before the last details of the joint release could be ironed out.

Nina Karpacheva, Ukraine’s former ombudsman, told the Interfax news agency: “Now we can say that the main thing has taken place — there was a dialogue between two presidents — of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which essentially moved a problem that has not been resolved for 20 months. As a result of this dialogue, we have a pardon. Ukrainian President Zelensky pardoned 16 people, three of them women.”

Nineteen other detainees sought by Moscow were released on their own recognizance, she said.

Mark Feygin, a Russian lawyer, told Interfax that one of his clients is among those being released: Roman Sushchenko, a Ukrainian journalist and artist who was arrested in Moscow in 2016 on spying charges and sentenced last year to 12 years in prison. Sushchenko and 10 other Ukrainians convicted in Russian courts were to be released along with the 24 sailors, who have been in detention since last year, he said.

