The suspension means that Navalny's main political network in the country has been barred from operating in the lead-up to parliamentary elections in September.

The court also suspended a number of YouTube channels, Instagram and other social media sites associated Navalny, stating that these websites contained extremist material and calls to partake in extremist activity and foment mass disorder.

A ban would one of the most sweeping measures to repress freedom of speech and to destroy an opposition movement since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, according to rights groups.

The organizations include Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which has published a series of hard-hitting reports on the corruption of top Russian bureaucrats and officials from President Vladimir Putin down, including “Putin’s Palace: History of the World’s Largest Bribe,” viewed on YouTube more than 116 million times.

Also being considered is Navalny Headquarters, a network of nearly 40 regional offices in cities across Russia. A ban would mean employees of those offices could be jailed if they continued to work. The third organization is the Civil Rights Protection Organization.

One of the attorneys for Navalny’s organizations, Ivan Pavlov, said the case was unprecedented.

“We have never encountered a case where the fight against corruption has been called a threat to state security,” said Pavlov who specializes in cases where people are deemed to have disclosed state secrets or threatened state security.

He added that the case potentially impacted all Russians because it was against “everyone who supported the foundation, who sent donations, who watched the investigations.”

Pavlov said he would focus on ensuring the court released as much information as possible, which might be complicated by the presence of state secrets in the case files.

Another lawyer for the Navalny team, Valeria Vetoshkina, said that the fact that the ban would allow the prosecution of any citizens who supported the three Navalny organizations, contradicted the current constitution.

“We may have different views on the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the ideas that Alexei Navalny promotes in particular, but there is nothing that they do that would fall under the definition of extremism,” she said.

She added that the classification of court materials as state secrets raised questions of why.

“So far it looks like an attempt to keep everyone from talking openly about this process,” she said.

Navalny is in jail serving a jail term of around two and a half years in a case he calls political. He was arrested on his return from Germany where he received treatment last year after being poisoned in August with a chemical nerve agent that Navalny, the United States and E.U. have blamed on the Russian state.

Amnesty International has called the ban requested by prosecutors an attempt to “fully shut down dissent.”

“If the courts label Navalny’s organizations ‘extremist’ and ban them, the result will likely be one of the most serious blows for the rights to freedom of expression and association in Russia’s post-Soviet history,” the organization said in a statement.

“This looming ban has far reaching consequences for Russian civil society. Tens of thousands of peaceful activists and the staff of Aleksei Navalny’s organizations are in grave danger — if their organizations are deemed ‘extremist’ they will be at imminent risk of criminal prosecution,” Amnesty International said.

