The clinic statement said that Navalny, an acerbic critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was being weaned off a ventilator.
Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Aug. 20 when he fell ill and his flight was diverted to Omsk. He could be heard groaning in agony in a video of the flight posted on social media, and was unconscious when he was transferred from the plane to an ambulance. He had been meeting opposition activists and making videos about official corruption in the cities of Novosibirsk and Tomsk in the lead-up to regional elections this month.
Although doctors initially suspected poisoning, they soon announced they believed he had a metabolic disorder and said Russian laboratories had found no trace of poison in his body.
Navalny’s family and aides said Russian doctors initially blocked efforts to evacuate him to Berlin for medical treatment, causing a 48-hour delay before he could be flown to Berlin.
The German government announced last week that a military laboratory had found irrefutable evidence that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in the same group as Novichok, which was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England in 2018.