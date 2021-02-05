The charge carries penalties ranging from a steep fine to mandatory labor to two years’ jail, however Navalny is not expected to get more jail time, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Echo of Moscow radio. It is not his only legal case; he faces another charge for embezzlement, carrying a sentence of up to 10 years.

Navalny accuses President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder in a chemical nerve agent attack in August. He survived, but spent nearly five months in Germany getting medical treatment.

In a speech on Thursday, President Biden vowed a tougher line with Moscow, accusing Russia of poisoning its citizens. Russia has dismissed Western calls for Navalny’s release.

“I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days [of] the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning citizens are over,” Biden said. He raised Navalny’s situation when he spoke to Putin by phone last month.

Friday’s libel case involves a propaganda video aired in June on Kremlin mouthpiece Russia Today promoting a nationwide vote in June and July on changes to the constitution to enable Putin to stay until 2036 should he wish. (The changes were passed.)

In the video, Russian celebrities and sports figures supported the amendments. Navalny tweeted that the participants were “corrupt hacks.” Among them was a 94-year-old World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko. Russia’s Investigative Committee alleged he suffered heart problems after finding out about Navalny’s tweet.

Navalny said the case against him was orchestrated by the state, using Artemenko.

“This is a PR trial,” said Navalny. The Kremlin needs headlines: ‘Navalny slandered a war veteran.’

“I’m looking at what is happening right now and it is disgusting. It’s not just that you are using this poor man as a puppet. The question is, ‘Who are the fascists? Who are the political whores?’ His relatives are trading on him to get money and are bullying him,” he said.

He said if Artemenko had a heart attack during the proceedings, the authorities would be to blame.

Navalny complained that he had not been given the chance to familiarize himself with the case. Judge Vera Akimova said Navalny’s lawyers “were not even interested in the case,” and denied a request from Navalny to meet in private with his legal team, insisting that bailiffs be present.

The libel case was initiated by a lawyer, Ilya Remeslo, known for his attacks on Navalny and other opposition activists. He said he called on the Investigative Committee to open a case against Navalny because he felt for Artemenko, “an old man who can’t stand up for himself.”

Artemenko’s status as a war veteran, a revered group in Russia, may be designed to undermine Navalny’s swell of support, with pro-Kremlin presenters describing him as rehabilitating Nazism.

More than 8,000 riot police flooded central Moscow after Tuesday’s jail verdict, according to Telegram channel Baza. In distressing scenes, they corralled young protesters into corners and against walls before moving in, beating them with truncheons and dragging them away.

Riot police have detained more than 10,000 protesters taking part in peaceful demonstrations in more than 100 cities across Russia to call for Navalny’s release. Police cells are so full that there is nowhere to put the detained protesters, with independent local media reporting that some were kept in police vans lacking food and water for two days.

On Thursday, the head of Navalny’s regional headquarters, Leonid Volkov, called off protests until spring or summer, telling supporters opposition activists need to pace themselves.

He argues the opposition is “in a moment of tremendous moral superiority. The whole country saw how afraid Putin was. The whole country saw how pitiful and weak he was; what he is willing to do with courts, justice and common sense in order to protect his pot of stolen gold,” he said on Facebook earlier.

Navalny says the cases against him are political and contends he was jailed Tuesday because he survived the poison attack. Three laboratories in Europe identified a deadly nerve agent similar to Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, in his system.

Political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya of R. Politik political risk consultancy, tweeted that the aim of Russia’s security services was “to destroy Navalny and to demonstrate that no move aimed against the security services would remain unpunished.”

“The Kremlin has plenty of other potential criminal charges it can bring against Navalny. The goal is to make Navalny, and others, realize that they face the prospect of spending the rest of their lives behind bars.” She said the crackdown would see ramped up pressure on liberal media, NGOs, opposition activists, and citizens.

In a sweeping raids, police have arrested opposition activists from Navalny’s team. Dozens of opposition figures have been locked up in detention centers or sentenced to house arrest without Internet access.

Analysts say that Putin’s regime is betting it can crush the protest movement with a massive show of force, using harsh punishments and violent arrests to deter people from joining an opposition that is mounting the most significant political confrontation Putin has faced since taking power.

Navalny’s decision to fly home to Russia even knowing the regime would likely jail him, has marked him out as Putin’s only genuine political rival. Jailing him for years silences him and could leave his opposition movement adrift, struggling to maintain the momentum of protests through spring and summer to parliamentary elections due in September.

“These are the biggest repressions modern Russia has seen, the penal system is suffocating with detainees, journalists are arrested. What is happening to Russia?” Echo of Moscow Radio asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Thursday, reflecting the alarm many feel about the scale of the crackdown.

“There are no repressions,” Peskov said. “There are police measures against those who break the law.”