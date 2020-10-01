In the interview published by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine Thursday, Navalny said, “Putin is behind the crime.”

“I have no other versions of the crime. I am not saying this to flatter myself, but on the basis of facts,” Navalny said.

The 44-year-old Navalny became ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. By the time the plane made an emergency landing in nearby Omsk, Navalny was unconscious. After spending two days at a hospital in Omsk, Navalny was transferred to Berlin’s Charité hospital. He was discharged on Sept. 23.

Traces of a nerve agent similar to Novichok, a class of chemical weapons developed by the former Soviet Union and Russia, was found on a water bottle recovered from his Siberian hotel room, Navalny’s allies said recently. Novichok was used to poison former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter two years ago — an attack Western intelligence linked to Russian state security agents.

Navalny’s associates have long alleged that the poisoning was state-ordered, but Thursday’s interview marked the first time Navalny himself pointed to Putin.

“We believe that such accusations brought against the Russian president are completely baseless and unacceptable,” Peskov said Thursday.

Peskov added that “Western security services that are working with him” and “this is not the first time that he has been given various instructions.”

“I can be even more specific: specialists from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency are working within him these days,” Peskov said.

Navalny responded on his website: “It is a statement made directly by a civil servant. So, first of all, I will be suing Peskov. Secondly, I demand that evidence and facts backing 'the work with CIA specialists' be published. You can show them on television, in prime time. I allow you to do so.”

Navalny’s poisoning has further strained Russia’s relations with Western powers as many have implored Russia to investigate the incident. Moscow has responded that it doesn’t see reason to do so, citing a lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned because doctors at the Omsk hospital where Navalny was initially treated said they didn’t detect poison.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Navalny at Berlin’s Charité, her spokesman said this week.

“The doctors say I can recover 90 percent, maybe even 100 percent, but nobody really knows,” Navalny told Der Spiegel. “Basically, I’m something of a guinea pig: there aren’t that many people you can watch living after being poisoned with a nerve agent.”

Navalny, who was barred from running for president in 2018, has frequently been jailed and harassed. And this was not the first time he has been the victim of a toxic attack. In 2017, Navalny was attacked with an antiseptic green dye that damaged vision in one of his eyes.

But Navalny told Der Spiegel that he intends to return to Russia once his health improves, even though it could be dangerous for him.