A Russian passenger jet made an emergency landing and burst into flames at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport Sunday evening. Thirteen people died, according to Russian news agencies.

The Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet, which was carrying 78 people, careened across the runway with thick, black smoke pouring out behind it, footage from the scene showed. After the Aeroflot aircraft skidded to a stop perpendicular to the runway, passengers sprinted out from the burning hulk, some with their children in their arms, screaming.

The number of casualties and the cause of the fire were not immediately clear. The Tass state news agency said 13 people died, citing medical sources.

The plane turned around and landed at Sheremetyevo shortly after takeoff en route to Murmansk in northern Russia, according to Russian news agencies.

The plane was a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet. According to air traffic logs, Flight SU1492 took off from Sheremetyevo — Russia’s busiest airport — at 6:03 p.m. local time. Eight minutes later, the flight’s squawk code changed to 7600, indicating a radio failure. At 6:25 p.m., the squawk changed to 7700 — code for an emergency.

The plane’s engines burst into flames after it was forced to land back at Sheremetyevo because of a “technical reason,” Aeroflot said in a statement.



An Aeroflot passenger plane is engulfed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on May 5, 2019. (Russian Investigative Committee/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

