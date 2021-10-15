The suspect who is a Ukrainian national was among six people detained by Ukrainian police in June, when South Korean and U.S. authorities joined in raids on the homes of suspects affiliated with the Clop ransomware syndicate in Kyiv and elsewhere. The police operations targeted alleged associates of a Russian-speaking ransomware gang blamed for a half billion dollars in damages in cyberattacks that scramble data and can only be stopped with a software key obtained by paying the criminals.