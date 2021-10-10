Lee, 56, is the governor of South Korea’s most populous Gyeonggi province that surrounds the capital of Seoul. He is known as a tough-speaking liberal who has built up an image as an anti-establishment figure. He’s also famous for his self-made success story as he worked as a boy as a factory worker, a time that left him an arm disability, before later making his own way through school and passing the country’s notoriously difficult bar exam to work as a human rights lawyer.