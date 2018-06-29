Arnovis Guidos Portillo and his ex-wife, Mirna Portillo, wait for their daughter Meybelin Guido at Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador on Thursday. Arnovis Guidos Portillo was deported from the United States without his 6-year-old daughter. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters)

Arnovis Guidos Portillo, a Salvadoran farmer, rubbed his hands with excitement as he waited outside the international airport for his 6-year-old daughter to arrive. It had been a month since they had been separated as part of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

In the ensuing weeks, he had been deported to El Salvador. His daughter Meybelin had been sent to a migrant shelter in the United States, but he had no idea where she was. Their only contact was through occasional phone calls from the little girl.

But now, she was arriving home.

“This is emotional and powerful,” he said, swaying from side to side Thursday night as he waited for the plane to land. “I don’t have words to describe how I feel at this moment.”

Trump signed an executive order last week ending the forced separations after an outcry across the United States and around the world. Since early May, more than 2,500 children were taken from parents who had crossed the border illegally and were being criminally charged, instead of facing immigration proceedings as in the past.



Arnovis Guidos Portillo cries after a phone call with his daughter, Meybelin, 6, at his house in Usulutan, El Salvador, on June 22. The two were separated in the United States before Portillo was deported. (Fred Ramos/The Washington Post)

At least three of those parents were deported back to El Salvador without their children, according to Salvadoran officials.

On Tuesday, a U.S. judge ordered that children under 5 who had been separated from their parents be reunited with them within 14 days, and all other children within 30 days. She also ordered a halt to deportations of parents awaiting reunification with their children.

Guidos and his daughter are the first known case of a family reunification on Salvadoran soil after a forced separation. A group of 17 family members traveled for more than three hours from their home town to greet Meybelin with balloons and signs reading “Welcome home, Meybelin. We’re happy for your return.”

Guidos had decided to make the journey to the United States in May after having problems with a local gang member over a heated soccer match. El Salvador is one of the world’s deadliest countries outside a war zone, with almost 4,000 homicides last year in a nation roughly the size of Massachusetts. Guidos crossed the Rio Grande with his daughter, and then they turned themselves in to the Border Patrol and asked for asylum.



Arnovis Guidos Portillo displays a picture of his daughter, Meybelin, 6, on his cellphone at his house in Usulutan, El Salvador, on June 22. (Fred Ramos/The Washington Post)

In the four times he spoke to his daughter since being deported, Guidos told Meybelin that she couldn’t travel yet because the plane that would take her was broken. On Wednesday, he finally told her: “Mi amor, don’t worry, they fixed the plane. The plane is repaired and ready to take you. Soon, we’ll be together again.”

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Meybelin’s plane landed. Reporters were prevented from entering the terminal’s arrivals area to witness the encounter, and Guidos said government officials warned him against showing the girl’s face to the media.

He left the airport through a side door and took his daughter directly to a car. Her mother, who is separated from Guidos, was also present.

The girl “hugged me and she smiled. I thought she was going to cry, but she didn’t. She was really happy,” the father told reporters after the reunion. The caravan of family members left late Thursday for the remote town of Corral de Mulas, where they live.

While Guidos was thrilled to be with his daughter, he said she is “traumatized” by the separation. He said that after they arrive back home, he planned on “sitting down for a while with Meybelin” to “chat and ask her many questions.” He said he is looking forward to resuming their normal activities, such as “going out to walk, taking her to school and going to the beach.”

Guidos still fears for his safety, he said, but the father and daughter will stay put for the time being.

“There is always fear and it’s big, but I’ve always said that what has to happen will happen, but always hand in hand with Meybelin,” Guidos said.

