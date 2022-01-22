All the passengers were reportedly fully vaccinated and had tested negative for COVID-19 before departure.
The governor of neighboring American Samoa, Lemanu Palepoi Sialega “Peleti” Mauga, issued a statement offering words of solidarity to Samoa and support for its prime minister. He also announced the cancellation of flights between the territory and Samoa for one week.
Samoa, population 200,000, has reported 18 active cases.
American Samoa also has 18 cases, all of them travelers from Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines flights from Honolulu. The latest group of seven who tested positive arrived Jan 6.
There is no lockdown in American Samoa and flights between Honolulu and Pago Pago continue on limited basis.
Associated Press writer Fili Sagapolutele in Pago Pago, American Samoa, contributed to this report.