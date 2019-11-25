Samoa declared a state of emergency nine days ago, closing all its schools, banning children from public gatherings and mandating that everybody get vaccinated.
According to the government figures, those who have died include 24 children under the age of 5, 11 of whom were infants under 12 months. The other person who died was in their 30s.
Samoa has low immunization rates.
