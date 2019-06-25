Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it had captured a man they identified as the leader of the Islamic State militant group’s branch in Yemen during a raid on a house in southern Yemen earlier this month, according the official Saudi press agency.

U.S. Special Operations forces also took part in the raid, according to American officials, who did not disclose the exact nature of U.S. participation.

The militant group rose to prominence about four years ago, at the beginning of Yemen’s civil war and is considered one of the Islamic State’s smaller and less prominent franchises, with a few hundred fighters, according to a recent United Nations report.

Saudi special forces working with Yemeni counterparts captured the leader, identified by his nom de guerre, Abu Osama al-Muhajir, during a raid on the morning of June 3 in the eastern Al-Mahra province, according to a fact sheet on Muhajir that the Saudi government sent to journalists.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive aspects of the operation said Muhajir was captured in al Ghaydah, the provincial capital, and that U.S. forces had supported the Saudi troops in an “advise-and-assist” role during an operation led by Saudi Arabia. The United States also provided intelligence for the operation, the official said.

The Saudi statement made no mention of a U.S. role in the capture.

Saudi troops are not known to have taken part in many U.S.-partnered anti-terror missions. In Yemen, the United States has mainly partnered in counterterrorism missions with troops from the United Arab Emirates. The U.A.E. is also a member of a Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since 2015.

The emergence of an Islamic State affiliate in Yemen, far from the group’s strongholds in Iraq and Syria, has highlighted far-reaching consequences of Yemen’s years-long civil war. Tens of thousands of people have been killed during the conflict, which has split the country into sometimes feuding statelets and at various times left swaths of Yemen effectively ungoverned, allowing militant groups to thrive.

The Islamic State’s Yemen branch claimed high-profile attacks on civilians early in the war, but more recently it has been focused on battles against the rival al-Qaeda militant group in Yemen in the central Bayda province, analysts said. The United States has carried out airstrikes against both groups.

Muhajir, the ISIS leader captured in the raid, was born in 1988 and defected to the Islamic State from al-Qaeda in 2015, according to the Saudi fact sheet. A U.N. Security Council report in July 2018 said that his real name was Muhammed Qanan al-Sayari. The report said the Islamic State affiliate had from 250 to 500 members in Yemen and had focused its attacks on Yemeni and UAE targets.

A Security Council report in December said that Sayari was believed to have been killed and that the group had a “dwindling number of fighters in the whole of Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia said that the house where he was captured was raided after “close surveillance proved the presence of the terror group’s leader, and other elements, along with three women and three children.” The woman and children were not harmed, and there was no “collateral damage to civilians,” the statement said. The claim could not be independently confirmed.

Other leaders of the group, including the chief financial officer, were also captured, the Saudi government said.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news