

The upheaval of more than 1 million foreign workers in Saudi Arabia since 2017 has added to a sense of uncertainty in the country. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Mohammed Iqbal joined the throng of foreign workers bound for Saudi Arabia during the oil boom of the 1970s, after recruiters from Pepsi visited his native India and dangled an opportunity in the kingdom driving a delivery truck.



In Jiddah, above, as in other Saudi cities, buildings are emptying and stores staffed by foreigners are struggling or shuttered. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Abdul Mageed, 29, is a produce worker in a Pakistani neighborhood of Jiddah. He moved to Saudi Arabia four years ago but plans to leave in a year because of high fees imposed by the Saudi government. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Christian Lacap, 31, is from the Philippines and has worked in Saudi Arabia for the past seven years. He is among the exodus of single men leaving. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



Lacap, who works in a restaurant, did not have a job lined up in the Philippines and hopes to work in another country — perhaps South Korea or Canada. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)



A man makes his way to a mosque in a Pakistani neighborhood in Jiddah. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

