Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said.
“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said.
The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market in 2019.
A share of Aramco stood at 37.3 Saudi riyals, or $9.94 ahead of trading Sunday.