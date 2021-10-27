“For 10 years that have passed, as people were asleep in the dead of the night, I would rely on fervent prayers” awaiting Nimr’s release, his father wrote in a tweet. He thanked everyone who stood by the family over the past decade, and directed gratitude to King Salman for his “historic decision in April 2020 which ruled to stop the issuing and implementation of death sentences against minors, so may Allah reward him and his crown prince.”